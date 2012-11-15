These are the Best Digital Camera Binoculars from Hammacher Schlemmer.



Why We Love Them: How many times have you cursed the zoom on your digital camera for not being able to get as close as you’d like? These digital camera binoculars earned a “best” rating from Hammacher Schlemmer because they provided the sharpest magnification, allowing analysts to read a six-lined eye chart from up to 100 feet away.

Plus, the digital prints taken by this model are brighter, more detailed, and have truer-to-life colouring than those from lesser models. The camera also includes a built-in video camera and an SD card slot that supports up to 32 GB memory cards.

Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer

Where To Buy: Available through Hammacher Schlemmer.

Cost: $279.95

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

