Advertisers Are Making A Last Ditch Attempt To Kill 'Do Not Track'

The DDA is proposing to set Do-Not-Track ‘off’ by default.

The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) is making a formal plea this week that Do Not Track (DNT), the setting that keeps advertisers from seeing your browser history, be kept “off” by default.



The DAA proposal, which was presented on Monday, says that users would have to switch DNT to “on” in the browser settings.

It also outlines a plan to inform users that only “certain” information collection would be limited in DNT was turned on, while some data may still be collected.

The new DNT deal has already been met with criticism from web privacy advocates. Jonathan Mayer, a member of the Tracking Protection Working Group (which created the DNT browser setting), tweeted that the DAA’s proposal was “neither new nor a deal.”

Microsoft launched an ad campaign for DNT this month.

DNT has always made ad groups sweat — when Microsoft announced last year that they were making DNT a default on Internet Explorer 10, the DAA vowed to ignore the setting.

But privacy advocates have fired back repeatedly, going to the Federal Government level on more than one occasion with a bill proposal to make DNT adherence by advertisers mandatory. Senator Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) has led the push for universal DNT for over two years.

Read the full DAA proposal here .

