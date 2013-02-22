THE DIGITAL 50: The 50 Hottest People In Online Politics

Photo: Courtesy of Tabitha Hale

In the months since President Barack Obama’s re-election, the 2012 campaign cycle has become synonymous with digital politics.Obama’s campaign dominated in its use of tech.



The Romney campaign became known for its embarrassing tech failure on the day of the election.

The GOP is now desperate to catch up in this race.

From social media and data mining to open-source initiatives and online organising, digital tools are reshaping the way that citizens interact with campaigns, candidates, and even the government itself.

Over the past decade, a growing cadre of political professionals has been leading this shift, working to harness digital tools to make campaigns and government run more efficiently, and bring democracy into the information age.

To celebrate their success, Business Insider has compiled a list of the top 50 people who are at the forefront of political innovation.

