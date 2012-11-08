DIGITAL 100 REVISED: The Most Valuable, Private Companies In The World

Rue La LA is a part of Kynetic, a $2.5 billion private tech company.

Last month we published an annual list of the most valuable private digital companies in the world. Since hitting publish, we’ve received feedback on a number of companies that should have been included in the initial list, and updates on companies that were included.



Here are all of the additions and updates to the 2012 Digital 100 list:

Infor (new). Estimated valuation: $16.1 billion. Founded in 2002, Infor is one of the biggest enterprise applications and services in the world, with about $2.3 billion in annual revenue. Infor should rank #3 on the 2012 Digital 100 list.

Kynetic (new). Estimated valuation: $2.5 billion. Kynetic is an e-commerce company that’s the home to three big brands: Fanatics, Rue La La and Shop Runner. Fanatics alone was recently valued at $1.5 billion. Kynetic’s rank should be #11 on the 2012 Digital 100.

GoDaddy (new). Estimated valuation: $2.25 billion. GoDaddy is a domain name and web hosting company. It’s rank should be #12 on the 2012 Digital 100.

Coupons (update). Estimated valuation: $875 million. New rank on the 2012 Digital 100 list is #26.

Whaleshark (update). Estimated valuation: $875 million. Whaleshark is an online couponing company that takes a percentage of every transaction that uses one of its codes. It’s new rank on the 2012 Digital 100 is #27.

Wayfair (new). Estimated valuation: $800 million. Wayfair is a large online home furnishing retailer. It’s rank should be #28 on the 2012 Digital 100.

Turn (update). New estimated valuation: $600 million; new rank on Digital 100 list: #35. Turn Media is a cloud marketing platform for advertisers.

Badoo (new). Estimated valuation: $500 million. Badoo is a social networking and dating company headquarterd in London. At a $500 million valuation, Badoo’s rank should be #43 on the 2012 Digital 100.

Complex Media (new). Estimated valuation: $250 million. Complex Media is a network of digital publications that is read primarily by men. Complex Media’s rank should be #78 on the 2012 Digital 100.

Collective (new). Estimated valuation: $200 million. Collective is an advertising platform. Its rank should be #93 on the 2012 Digital 100.

Path (update). According to the company, its DAUs are significantly higher than AppData reports (500,000 versus 180,000 respectively).

Rocket Fuel (update). New estimated valuation: $555 million; new rank on Digital 100: #37. Rocket Fuel provides artificial intelligence advertising solutions.

Other large private companies we didn’t have enough information on to include in this: Outbrain, Zendesk, Zoura, DocuSign, Atlassian, PokerStars, Desire2Learn, Bit9, FireEye, WorkDay, Arista, nCircle, Ruckus Wireless, Meraki, Canv.as, Xoom. Companies such as JawBone and Pebble were not included because they are hardware, not digital companies.

Please note: We could only include companies if we were able to collect significant amounts of information and research on them. Some large private companies chose not to participate in the valuation analysis or share their numbers, in which case we estimated valuations to the best of our knowledge or excluded them due to inconclusive research. Companies were only included if their valuations exceeded the $150 million cut-off. Private hardware companies were not included on this list.

All of the information above can also be found on the final slide of the original Digital 100 slideshow.

For more about the Digital 100 or to see the original list, click here.

