20 Companies That Had Their Valuations Whacked In 2010

Jay Yarow
For the most part, 2010 has been a very good year for private digital companies.Mergers and Acquisitions are back at big companies, VC investment is perking up, and cash from angel investors has never been easier to grab.

Yet, for some startups 2010 was a rough year. Bigger competitors moved into their space, they lost their mojo, or their business plans just fizzled.

From our list of the Top 100 digital companies, here are the 20 that saw their valuations fall in the last year.

  1. BetFair – $2.1 billion
  2. Mozilla -$1.2 billion
  3. Linden Lab: -$700 million
  4. Demand Media: -$550,000
  5. Ozon.ru: -$350 million
  6. Habbo: -$330,00 million
  7. Kayak: -$300,000 million
  8. Ning: -$300,00 million
  9. Hi5: -$275 Million
  10. Angie’s List: -$260 million
  11. GoDaddy -$200 million
  12. AdKnowledge: -$150 million
  13. Yandex: -$100 million
  14. Digg: -$90 million
  15. MiniClip: -$90 million
  16. Meebo: -$85 million
  17. Yodle: -$50 million
  18. Gawker: -$40 million
  19. Federated Media: -$15 million
  20. The Ladders -$10 million

