20 Companies That Had Their Valuations Whacked In 2010

For the most part, 2010 has been a very good year for private digital companies.Mergers and Acquisitions are back at big companies, VC investment is perking up, and cash from angel investors has never been easier to grab.



Yet, for some startups 2010 was a rough year. Bigger competitors moved into their space, they lost their mojo, or their business plans just fizzled.

From our list of the Top 100 digital companies, here are the 20 that saw their valuations fall in the last year.

Click on the companies’ name for more information:

BetFair – $2.1 billion Mozilla -$1.2 billion Linden Lab: -$700 million Demand Media: -$550,000 Ozon.ru: -$350 million Habbo: -$330,00 million Kayak: -$300,000 million Ning: -$300,00 million Hi5: -$275 Million Angie’s List: -$260 million GoDaddy -$200 million AdKnowledge: -$150 million Yandex: -$100 million Digg: -$90 million MiniClip: -$90 million Meebo: -$85 million Yodle: -$50 million Gawker: -$40 million Federated Media: -$15 million The Ladders -$10 million

