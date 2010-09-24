20 Companies That Had Their Valuations Whacked In 2010

Photo: Linden Lab
For the most part, 2010 has been a very good year for private digital companies.Mergers and Acquisitions are back at big companies, VC investment is perking up, and cash from angel investors has never been easier to grab.
Yet, for some startups 2010 was a rough year. Bigger competitors moved into their space, they lost their mojo, or their business plans just fizzled.
From our list of the Top 100 digital companies, here are the 20 that saw their valuations fall in the last year.
Click on the companies’ name for more information:
- BetFair – $2.1 billion
- Mozilla -$1.2 billion
- Linden Lab: -$700 million
- Demand Media: -$550,000
- Ozon.ru: -$350 million
- Habbo: -$330,00 million
- Kayak: -$300,000 million
- Ning: -$300,00 million
- Hi5: -$275 Million
- Angie’s List: -$260 million
- GoDaddy -$200 million
- AdKnowledge: -$150 million
- Yandex: -$100 million
- Digg: -$90 million
- MiniClip: -$90 million
- Meebo: -$85 million
- Yodle: -$50 million
- Gawker: -$40 million
- Federated Media: -$15 million
- The Ladders -$10 million
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.