SUCCESS: 2010's Most Valuable Startups That Got Huge Exits This Year

This is part of our series on The 2011 Digital 100: The World’s Most Valuable Startups >>Catherine Cook was one of the youngest founders on our 2010 Digital 100 list.
She received a pretty great college graduation gift this year: her startup, MyYearbook, was acquired for $100 million in stock and cash.
What happened to all the other top companies that have outgrown startup status? We checked in with the and found where they are now.
Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #9 / $2.3 billion
Business: Online gambling site
Location: London, UK
More Info: About Betfair
CEO: David Yu
Investors:Index Ventures, JP Morgan Partners, Benchmark Capital, UBS Capital, Balderton Capital, and Soft Bank
Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #23 /$750 million
Business: Content creation and publisher
Location: Santa Monica, California
More Info: About Demand Media
CEO: Richard Rosenblatt
Investors: $375M in total venture capital raised. 3i Group, Generation Partners, Goldman Sachs, Oak Investment Partners, Spectrum Equity Investors
Where Is It Now: Began trading on the NYSE in January 2011 (DMD). The offering included 8.9 million shares; Demand Media sold 4.5 million of them at $17 per share. It now trades at $8 per share.
Last Year's Ranking / Valuation: #14 / $1.5 billion
Business: Vacation home rental service
Location: Austin, Texas
More Info: About HomeAway
CEO: Brian Sharples
Investors: $479 million in total venture capital raised. Austin Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Institutional Venture Partners, Trident Capital, American Capital, and Technology Crossover Ventures.
Where Is It Now: Began trading on the NASDAQ in late June 2011 (AWAY) and the price per share has hovered around $40 since the first day of trading.
Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #68 / $200 million
Business: An online news aggregator and blog
Location: New York, New York
More Info: About The Huffington Post
CEO: Eric Hippeau
Investors: Greycroft Partners, Softbank Capital, Ken Lerer, Bob Pittman, Oak Investment Partners
Where Is It Now: The Huffington Post was acquired by AOL in February of 2011 for $315 million. It is one of the biggest New York exits in recent years. is an integral part of AOL's portfolio, and Huff Post Founder Ariana Huffington has stayed on at AOL to help guide the company.
Last Year's Ranking / Valuation: #10 / $2.2 billion
Business: Social networking site focused on professionals
Location: Mountain View, California
More Info: About LinkedIn
CEO: Jeff Weiner
Investors: Sequoia Capital, Greylock Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, European Founders Fund, Bain Capital Ventures, SAP Ventures, Goldman Sachs and McGraw Hill
Where Is It Now: The company debuted on the NYSE in May of 2011, opening at $45 per share. It closed that day at $94.25 and at one point reach $122 per share, making a lot of its early employees a lot of money. The company is currently trading around $85 per share.
Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #30 / $500 million
Business: Streaming music online
Location: Oakland, California
More Info: About Pandora
CEO: Joe Kennedy
Investors: Labrador Ventures, Selby Venture Partners, Walden Venture Capital, Peter Gotcher, Robert Kavner, Crosslink Capital, Hearst Interactive Media, Greylock Partners, GGV Capital, Allen & Company
Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #49 / $260 million
Business: Mobile entertainment
Location: New York, New York
More Info: About Thumbplay
CEO: Evan Schwartz
Investors: Bain Capital Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank, Softbank Capital, i-Hatch Ventures, Brookside Capital, Cross Creek Capital, Meritech Capital Partners, Hatch Ventures, Softbank Capital
Where Is It Now: Thumbplay was acquired by ClearChannel Radio. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #8 / $2.5 billion
Business: Russia's largest search engine and internet company
Location: Moscow, Russia
More Info: About Yandex
CEO: Arkady Volozh
Investors: Baring Vostok Capital Partners, ru-Net Holdings, Tiger Technology Global Management
Where Is It Now: The Russian search engine trades on the NASDAQ at YNDX. The per share price started around $38, in May of 2011, and is now trading around $30 as of mid-September.
Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #16 / $1.2 million
Business: Domain registration and hosting
Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
More Info: About GoDaddy
CEO: Bob Parsons
Investors: Self-Funded
Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #104 / $60 million
Business: Real estate info site
Location: Seattle, Washington
More Info: About Zillow
CEO: Spencer Rascoff (recently took over for Richard Barton)
Investors: Benchmark Capital, Technology Crossover Ventures, PAR Capital Management, Legg Mason
Where Is It Now: Since it began trading on the NASDAQ in mid-June (Z), the price per share has dropped by just under 19%. It has climbed back nicely since it's low point in mid-August and is trading at $28 per share.
Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #29 / $500 million
Business: Online sports media and outdoor events social network
Location: San Diego, California
More Info: About Active Network
CEO: Dave Alberga
Investors: Austin Ventures, Ticketmaster, Kettle Partners, William Blair New World Ventures, ABS Ventures, Canaan Partners, Charles River Ventures, DB Capital Ventures, Dominion Ventures, North Bridge Venture Partners, Ticketmaster, Enterprise Partners, ESPN, Comdisco Ventures, Performance Equity Partners, Tao Venture Partners
Where Is It Now: The company debuted at $15 per share on the NYSE in late May 2011 (ACTV) and, since then, the share price has stayed within the $15-$23 range.
Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #41 / $300 million
Business: Europe's answer to Netflix
Location: London, United Kingdom
More Info: About LoveFilm
CEO: Simon Calver
Investors: The Accelerator Group, Index Ventures, Balderton Capital, Amazon
Where Is It Now: The Netflix of Europe was acquired by Amazon in early 2011 for a reported $200 million.
Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #40 / $300 million
Business: eCommerce
Location: Jersey City, New Jersey
More Info: About Quidsi
CEO: Marc Lore
Investors: Leonard Lodish, Nicholas Negroponte, BEV Capital, MentorTech Ventures, Accel Partners, New Enterprise Associates, Bessemer Venture Partners, Pinnacle Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners
Where Is It Now: The former owner of Diapers.com and Soap.com was acquired in November 2010 by Amazon for $500 million in cash
Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #46 / $300 million
Business: Online private sales of luxury and fashion brands
Location: Los Angeles, California
More Info: About HauteLook
CEO: Adam Bernhard
Investors: Insight Venture Partners, Matt Coffin
Where Is It Now: The flash sales site was acquired by Nordstrom in February 2011, for $270 million in stock.
Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #72 / $185 million
Business: Teenage social networking and gaming site
Location: New Hope, Pennsylvania
More Info: About myYearbook
CEO: Geoff Cook
Investors: US Venture Partners, First Round Capital, Northwest Venture Partners
Where Is It Now: The digital yearbook service was acquired by Latino social network company, Quepasa, for $100 million in cash and stock in July 2011. MyYearbook is run by the Cook family. Geoff Cook is the older brother of founder Catherine Cook, who is 21 years old.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.