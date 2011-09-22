SUCCESS: 2010's Most Valuable Startups That Got Huge Exits This Year

Catherine Cook

This is part of our series on The 2011 Digital 100: The World’s Most Valuable Startups >>Catherine Cook was one of the youngest founders on our 2010 Digital 100 list.



She received a pretty great college graduation gift this year: her startup, MyYearbook, was acquired for $100 million in stock and cash.

What happened to all the other top companies that have outgrown startup status? We checked in with the and found where they are now.

