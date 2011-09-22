SUCCESS: 2010's Most Valuable Startups That Got Huge Exits This Year

Alyson Shontell
kid entrepreneur Catherine CookCatherine Cook

This is part of our series on The 2011 Digital 100: The World’s Most Valuable Startups >>Catherine Cook was one of the youngest  founders on our 2010 Digital 100 list.

She received a pretty great college graduation gift this year: her startup, MyYearbook, was acquired for $100 million in stock and cash.

What happened to all the other top companies that have outgrown startup status? We checked in with the and found where they are now.

Betfair went public last October

Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #9 / $2.3 billion

Business: Online gambling site

Location: London, UK

More Info: About Betfair

CEO: David Yu

Investors:Index Ventures, JP Morgan Partners, Benchmark Capital, UBS Capital, Balderton Capital, and Soft Bank

Where It Is Now: Now trades on the London Stock Exchange. It debuted at $20.40 last October.

Demand Media went public in January

Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #23 /$750 million

Business: Content creation and publisher

Location: Santa Monica, California

More Info: About Demand Media

CEO: Richard Rosenblatt

Investors: $375M in total venture capital raised. 3i Group, Generation Partners, Goldman Sachs, Oak Investment Partners, Spectrum Equity Investors

Where Is It Now: Began trading on the NYSE in January 2011 (DMD). The offering included 8.9 million shares; Demand Media sold 4.5 million of them at $17 per share. It now trades at $8 per share.

HomeAway began trading on the NASDAQ in June

Last Year's Ranking / Valuation: #14 / $1.5 billion

Business: Vacation home rental service

Location: Austin, Texas

More Info: About HomeAway

CEO: Brian Sharples

Investors: $479 million in total venture capital raised. Austin Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Institutional Venture Partners, Trident Capital, American Capital, and Technology Crossover Ventures.

Where Is It Now: Began trading on the NASDAQ in late June 2011 (AWAY) and the price per share has hovered around $40 since the first day of trading.

The Huffington Post was acquired for $315 million

Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #68 / $200 million

Business: An online news aggregator and blog

Location: New York, New York

More Info: About The Huffington Post

CEO: Eric Hippeau

Investors: Greycroft Partners, Softbank Capital, Ken Lerer, Bob Pittman, Oak Investment Partners

Where Is It Now: The Huffington Post was acquired by AOL in February of 2011 for $315 million. It is one of the biggest New York exits in recent years. is an integral part of AOL's portfolio, and Huff Post Founder Ariana Huffington has stayed on at AOL to help guide the company.

LinkedIn went public and made a lot of its employees millionaires

Last Year's Ranking / Valuation: #10 / $2.2 billion

Business: Social networking site focused on professionals

Location: Mountain View, California

More Info: About LinkedIn

CEO: Jeff Weiner

Investors: Sequoia Capital, Greylock Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, European Founders Fund, Bain Capital Ventures, SAP Ventures, Goldman Sachs and McGraw Hill

Where Is It Now: The company debuted on the NYSE in May of 2011, opening at $45 per share. It closed that day at $94.25 and at one point reach $122 per share, making a lot of its early employees a lot of money. The company is currently trading around $85 per share.

Pandora went public this summer at $16 per share

Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #30 / $500 million

Business: Streaming music online

Location: Oakland, California

More Info: About Pandora

CEO: Joe Kennedy

Investors: Labrador Ventures, Selby Venture Partners, Walden Venture Capital, Peter Gotcher, Robert Kavner, Crosslink Capital, Hearst Interactive Media, Greylock Partners, GGV Capital, Allen & Company

Where Is It Now: The music streaming service began trading on the NYSE at $16 per share in mid-June 2011, and is currently trading at around $11 per share, as of mid-September 2011.

Thumbplay was acquired by Clear Channel

Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #49 / $260 million

Business: Mobile entertainment

Location: New York, New York

More Info: About Thumbplay

CEO: Evan Schwartz

Investors: Bain Capital Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank, Softbank Capital, i-Hatch Ventures, Brookside Capital, Cross Creek Capital, Meritech Capital Partners, Hatch Ventures, Softbank Capital

Where Is It Now: Thumbplay was acquired by ClearChannel Radio. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Yandex went public and its price has hovered around $30 per share

Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #8 / $2.5 billion

Business: Russia's largest search engine and internet company

Location: Moscow, Russia

More Info: About Yandex

CEO: Arkady Volozh

Investors: Baring Vostok Capital Partners, ru-Net Holdings, Tiger Technology Global Management

Where Is It Now: The Russian search engine trades on the NASDAQ at YNDX. The per share price started around $38, in May of 2011, and is now trading around $30 as of mid-September.

GoDaddy was bought for $2.25 billion

Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #16 / $1.2 million

Business: Domain registration and hosting

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

More Info: About GoDaddy

CEO: Bob Parsons

Investors: Self-Funded

Where Is It Now: The domain registrar was bought by KKR and Silver Lake, in July of 2011. Exact terms were not disclosed but, according to the New York Times, the company was purchased for $2.25 billion.

Zillow went public in June

Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #104 / $60 million

Business: Real estate info site

Location: Seattle, Washington

More Info: About Zillow

CEO: Spencer Rascoff (recently took over for Richard Barton)

Investors: Benchmark Capital, Technology Crossover Ventures, PAR Capital Management, Legg Mason

Where Is It Now: Since it began trading on the NASDAQ in mid-June (Z), the price per share has dropped by just under 19%. It has climbed back nicely since it's low point in mid-August and is trading at $28 per share.

Active Network is being traded on the NYSE

Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #29 / $500 million

Business: Online sports media and outdoor events social network

Location: San Diego, California

More Info: About Active Network

CEO: Dave Alberga

Investors: Austin Ventures, Ticketmaster, Kettle Partners, William Blair New World Ventures, ABS Ventures, Canaan Partners, Charles River Ventures, DB Capital Ventures, Dominion Ventures, North Bridge Venture Partners, Ticketmaster, Enterprise Partners, ESPN, Comdisco Ventures, Performance Equity Partners, Tao Venture Partners

Where Is It Now: The company debuted at $15 per share on the NYSE in late May 2011 (ACTV) and, since then, the share price has stayed within the $15-$23 range.

Love Film was bought for $200 million

Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #41 / $300 million

Business: Europe's answer to Netflix

Location: London, United Kingdom

More Info: About LoveFilm

CEO: Simon Calver

Investors: The Accelerator Group, Index Ventures, Balderton Capital, Amazon

Where Is It Now: The Netflix of Europe was acquired by Amazon in early 2011 for a reported $200 million.

Quidsi, the creator of Diapers.com and Soap.com, was acquired for $500 million in cash

Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #40 / $300 million

Business: eCommerce

Location: Jersey City, New Jersey

More Info: About Quidsi

CEO: Marc Lore

Investors: Leonard Lodish, Nicholas Negroponte, BEV Capital, MentorTech Ventures, Accel Partners, New Enterprise Associates, Bessemer Venture Partners, Pinnacle Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners

Where Is It Now: The former owner of Diapers.com and Soap.com was acquired in November 2010 by Amazon for $500 million in cash

Nordstrom acquired HauteLook for $270 million in stock

Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #46 / $300 million

Business: Online private sales of luxury and fashion brands

Location: Los Angeles, California

More Info: About HauteLook

CEO: Adam Bernhard

Investors: Insight Venture Partners, Matt Coffin

Where Is It Now: The flash sales site was acquired by Nordstrom in February 2011, for $270 million in stock.

MyYearbook's 21-year-old founder sold her company for $100 million in cash and stock

Last Year's Rank / Valuation: #72 / $185 million

Business: Teenage social networking and gaming site

Location: New Hope, Pennsylvania

More Info: About myYearbook

CEO: Geoff Cook

Investors: US Venture Partners, First Round Capital, Northwest Venture Partners

Where Is It Now: The digital yearbook service was acquired by Latino social network company, Quepasa, for $100 million in cash and stock in July 2011. MyYearbook is run by the Cook family. Geoff Cook is the older brother of founder Catherine Cook, who is 21 years old.

Now check out the incredible exit story of MyYearbook:

21-YEAR-OLD TELLS ALL: Here's How I Sold That Startup For $100 Million >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.