A Pizza Company Was An Online Hero Last Night During 'The Sound Of Music'

The Web was alive with the sound of pizza last night, as the DiGiorno brand took to Twitter to live-tweet Carrie Underwood’s performance as Maria Von Trapp in NBC’s live broadcast of “The Sound of Music.”

There was a lot to say about the musical. Most of the time, the DiGiorno account manager (who remains anonymous) tweeted the lyrics of iconic songs, changed most of the words to “pizza”, and strangely captured the hearts of the audience.

Like many others who tuned in to watch, sing, and tweet-along with a revival of an old favourite, DiGiorno provided speculation:

— DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) December 6, 2013

A sing-a-long:

— DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) December 6, 2013

And some pro-tips:

— DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) December 6, 2013

If you’re scratching your head, remember that Twitter is a fun, free way for a brand to get attention, build an audience, and engage for little to no cost. But it can also be a place of ridicule for big corporations trying to humanize themselves, and many brands have messed up in the past.

This outburst of weird and enthusiastic tweeting from DiGiorno over a rendition of an iconic musical could have easily worked against the brand.

But everyone loved it. DiGiorno was praised by the likes of BuzzFeed, The LA Times, AdWeek and The Hollywood Reporter.

— Jack Miller (@jackmiller3rd) December 6, 2013

