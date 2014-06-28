DiGiorno Has A New Tactic For Luring Customers Back To The Freezer Aisle

America’s No. 1 frozen pizza brand by sales, DiGiorno, is battling a multi-year decline in frozen food sales by giving consumers the option to customise their pies.

Frozen pizza sales have been dropping by single digits for several years, according to the market research firm Nielson.

The declines are part of a broader trend of falling sales in the frozen food aisle as Americans increasingly opt for fresher, less processed foods.

Sales of frozen meals fell 3% to $US8.92 billion from 2009 through 2013, the Wall Street Journal reports, based on data from Euromonitor International.

“There is definitely a push toward products that are more real, higher quality, more homemade and closer to the source,” Rob McCutcheon, president of ConAgra’s consumer frozen-food division, told the Journal.

DiGiorno’s answer to that is the “Design A Pizza Kit,” which includes a cheese pizza with individually wrapped meats, veggies, shredded cheese and a seasoning packet.

The pies will be available in these three combinations: Pepperoni and Sausage with Peppers & Onions, Spinach, Tomato & Red Onion with Pepperoni, and Chicken, Green Peppers & Red Onions with Pepperoni.

The company partnered with eight bloggers to promote the new item by creating their own pizzas and posting pictures of them to social media. The Nestle-owned company is featuring some of the designs on Tumblr.

This one is from blogger Christy Denney:

