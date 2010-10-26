Digg's Turmoil Gives Founder Kevin Rose A Good Excuse To Bail

With shuffling strategies and executives at Digg, all of a sudden, the company’s famous founder Kevin Rose has a good excuse to bail, if he’s burned out enough to leave.



Today the company announced that it would lay off more than one third of its staff as it refocuses its product under new CEO Matt Williams. It also recently lost chief revenue officer Chas Edwards and chief financial officer John Moffett.

In short, things inside Digg are going to look a lot different soon. And Williams, a former Amazon exec, is clearly in charge of whipping Digg into shape — product-wise and financially — and eventually finding a buyer.

For a cool, creative type of guy like Kevin Rose, that just might not be as fun anymore. It’s been a long time since he was the BusinessWeek cover boy who “made” $60 million, and Digg is old hat. Meanwhile, Rose has the connections, the credibility, and the money to do whatever he wants, whenever he wants.

We’ll try not to read too much into this, but on Kevin’s Twitter profile, it lists him first as a “Tech angel investor,” and then “Founder of digg.com, wefollow.com.”

If Rose now wants to focus on his angel investments, and helping other entrepreneurs make great products, versus the nth redesign of Digg, no one would blame him. (Yes, Digg without Rose is probably worth less than Digg with Rose. But what’s Digg worth now, anyway?)

So don’t be surprised if one of Digg’s next departures in the next several months is its iconic founder.

We’ve reached out to Rose for comment, and will update if we hear back.

