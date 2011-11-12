Digg's Traffic Is Tanking, While Reddit's Is Soaring

Photo: coljay72

Reddit boasted a record 1.8 billion page views in October.Its competitor Digg, yeah not doing so well.



The site has seen its unique visitors in the United States plummet from 9.4 million in May to 4.6 million in October, The Next Web reports.

Reddit, by comparison, had 13.7 million US unique visitors during the same month (and 28 million worldwide).

In September, Digg rolled out a redesign that made it more like Reddit. The “Newsroom” feature was supposed to help it compete with Reddit’s “subreddits.” So far, that has not happened.

