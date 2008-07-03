Digg's New Recommendation Tool A Big Help Already

Digg has always been a good site for finding significant or offbeat news, especially in the tech industry. But because it often takes 12 to 24 hours of voting for a story to hit Digg’s front page, it’s usually not the best place to find super-fresh news. That’s where Digg’s new story-recommendation engine comes in handy, and after a quick test, we like it.



Why? It’s a better way to find high-quality, fresh news on Digg. You’ve always been able to view the absolute latest stories that have been posted to the site. But most of them only have one or two “diggs,” or votes, each, and many are either duplicate submissions or spammy.

As we mentioned on Monday, Digg’s recommendation system uses an algorithm to figure out what stories you might like based on your digging history and how it compares to other Digg users. But it also manages to filter out the junk that only one or two people have voted for.

It’s not perfect, of course — nothing can stop someone from posting a 10-day-old news story to the site, which could show up in your recommendations. But it’s certainly an improvement over the old system.

