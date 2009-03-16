Digg's Kevin Rose Builds An Index For Twitter

For all the buzz around “real time search,” Digg founder Kevin Rose is taking a different approach to making sense of Twitter’s data — he’s building a Twitter directory.



That’s the idea behind new site wefollow.com.

Here’s how is works: A twitter user can associate themselves with up to three tags by tweeting “@wefollow #tag1 #tag2 #tag3.” That’ll index an account under the appropriate category on wefollow.com. (See the site for a more thorough explanation.)

So far the wefollow service is a bit buggy, but we’re sure Kevin will work that out shortly. But the idea has a lot of promise — and given Kevin’s popularity among tech early adopters from his success at Digg, wefollow seems to have a chance to reach a critical mass of usefulness well before anyone else.

