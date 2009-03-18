Digg's favourite 30 Sites

Just how good is Digg.com at helping its users find cool and interesting stories on the Web?



Not as good as you might think: Soshable.com tracked every “front page” story on Digg for a week, and found 46.6% of Digg’s front page comes from only 50 websites. Some sites see virtually everything they write hit Digg’s front: “Digg has become the personal RSS feed for sites like TorrentFreak, xkcd, and Cracked as the vast majority of submissions from these and other sites will hit the front page regardless of the submitter,” Soshable says.

So who does Digg love? Here’s the top 30:

