Ex-Digg Architect Tells Kevin Rose "Keep The Crap Off The Site"

Digg CEO Kevin Rose can’t win for losing.



First, he was raked over the coals for overhauling Digg.

Then, in response to some of these complaints, he announced on Twitter that he would add some features back.

Well, that did him no good.

He was promptly ripped by ex-Digg site architect, Joe Stump, who said, “I love you man, but seriously? Upcoming has *never* been a useful feature. What’s been done to make it useful?”

Rose didn’t take the insult too personally. He replied, “agree 100%, this is an identical v3 feature for those that used it – better new story discovery coming..”

Stump came back at him more forcefully, saying, “Why launch this at all? You’re bending to the will of a few users. Keep the crap off the site until the better version is done.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.