Digg's Ad-Targeting Improves

Bearing witness to social news site Digg’s sad 2008 revenues — about $6.4 million on 30 million monthly uniques — we complained that one of the site’s biggest problems was its ad-selling partner Microsoft’s poor ad-targeting.



We wanted to know why Digg didn’t show car ads in its autos section, for example.

Well, now Digg does. And along with auto ads in its auto section, it now shows video game ads in its video game news section and even an IBM ad in its technology section. See the Christmas miracle with your own eyes:

