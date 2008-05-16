Diggnation, More Rev3 Shows To Hulu

Digg fans will get another place to catch Kevin Rose and Alex Albrecht in action: Revision3 will syndicate “Diggnation” and other shows on Hulu, the video site co-owned by NBC (GE) and Fox (NWS).



Other Rev3 shows to appear on Hulu include “The Totally Rad Show” and “Web Drifter.”

