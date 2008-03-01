Digg: We're Not Selling; Other Startups Screwed

Digg’s Kevin Rose tells CNET that, as always, Digg isn’t for sale, and doesn’t need to sell, because the social news site is booming. Digg has 25 million people a month coming to the Web site. We’re not going anywhere. We have very strong financials, we have a very clear path to profitability, we have a small team. We’re 50 employees.



OK. But what about other startups?

I think that you’re going to see a lot of companies that are going after their Series B rounds of funding that don’t have the traction and the users, that are just going to hit the wall and they’re not really going to have any place to turn.

Also, a tradecraft tip of the hat to CNET’s Caroline McCarthy, who has already justified her trip to Miami for the Future Of Web Apps conference by landing the Rose interview, then turning it into three separate posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.