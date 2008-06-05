Digg Visits NYC, Loses Drinking Game

The latest to challenge NYC’s CollegeHumor to a friendly match of beer pong, and lose: Digg, the social news site based in San Francisco.



IAC’s (IACI) CollegeHumor narrowly beat Digg 5-4, a staffer tells us. “But in our defence, we lent them an intern who accounted for 3 of their wins,” he says. Last week, CollegeHumor stomped Gawker Media 10-2.

Digg is in town for Internet Week; co-founder Kevin Rose and sidekick Alex Albrecht will be shooting a live edition of their popular show, Diggnation, tonight in Brooklyn. We’ll be there; stop by and say hello.

Photo: Ricky Van Veen

