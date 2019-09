Someone is bullish on Digg and its new CEO Kevin Rose.



An investor on private market SharesPost says he or she is willing to pay $45,000 for 3,000 shares in the company.

That sets Digg’s value at $250 million. The startup took funding in fall 2008 at a $167 million valuation.

