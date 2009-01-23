Digg To Fire 10%, Finally Hire A Direct Sales Team

The most popular of all our entries in the Fix Digg’s Miserable Business centered on the fact that a largely automated Web site doesn’t need 80 employees.



Digg CEO Jay Adelson agrees. A company spokesperson told Kara Swisher Digg will trim headcount by 10%.

Here’s Jay’s post on Digg’s official blog. We’re happy to report it includes plans to expand Digg’s direct ad sales force. Jay says profits should come in 2009.

Hey all,

Wanted to reach out to folks with an update on Digg and our priorities for 2009 as well as address some of the recent speculation about our business.

As we’ve often stated over the past couple of months, given the current economic climate, we’ve made the decision to take a more conservative approach to our expansion plans and aggressively focus on reaching profitability within the year.

This means we’ll be taking proactive measures to manage our costs including a headcount reduction in certain areas that are less core to this year’s objectives while continuing to hire for roles that will help build on our leadership position and get us to profitability faster. This includes hiring a direct sales team, in addition to other targeted hires in 2009.

As part of our aggressive path to profitability within the year, I also wanted to take this opportunity to highlight some of the major priorities for the company:

Rolling out new features to grow and engage our community

Building on our advertising infrastructure

Building on our successful partnership with Microsoft

Ongoing sponsorship opportunities

Ongoing publisher and trade partnerships

I’m confident that with commitment and focus on these priorities, Digg will be an even stronger company in 2009 and will continue to create innovative features for our more than 35 million community members. I want to thank you all for your continued support and commitment – helping us achieve our vision of the democratization of media, and revolutionizing the way people consume and discover information online.

Thanks,

Jay

