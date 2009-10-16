Digg Takes On Kevin Rose's Twitter Phone Book

Digg has acquired WeFolllow, the phone book for Twitter startup founded by Kevin Rose, co-founder of Digg, Mike Arrington reports.



There’s no money involved in the deal says Arrington. WeFollow’s data will be useful for Digg, who wants to track information in real time, so it was folded into the aggregator.

WeFollow has 654,000 Twitter users registered on the site. Twitterers register their handles on the site under the category that most fits them. @alleyinsider would be under Tech, for instance.

