Google's Beloved Reader Takes A Dirt Nap Next Week, So Here's What You Should Use Instead

Betaworks, the company that bought news site Digg last summer for $500,000, launched its eagerly anticipated Reader app today.
Digg Reader’s launch comes less than a week before Google is slated to kill its beloved Google Reader product, which pulls in news feeds from just about every news site on the Web.
Digg works much the same way.
Since Google’s announcement, many developers and companies, including AOL, have tried to fill in the hole that will be left by Google Reader.
With the exception of Feedly, none have come close to Digg’s app. Digg Reader places focus on the content and gets everything else out of the way. The iPhone and iPad apps along with the Web version are very minimal and use a clean design.
Digg plans to release new features and integration with other services like Evernote in the future, but for now it’s a great replacement if you can’t stand to be without a digital news reader.
We got the chance to take a look at the iPhone app and Web version ahead of the general release. Here’s what you can expect.
You can sign up to try Digg Reader here. The iPhone and iPad apps will be available soon.
Once you open the Digg app you'll be asked if you want to receive Push Notifications. Tap OK or Don't Allow to continue.
Since we already set up our feed on the web, all we needed to do was sign in with Twitter, otherwise you'll have to sign in with your Google account.
Scrolling through your feed is very neat, clear, and easy to navigate. The photos next to articles are a nice visual touch.
Digg has also added the new RSS feature to its website. You currently can get to it though the Settings page on digg.com. It's right up in the top left corner.
Here's what the reader looks like. Just like the app, the site is very minimal. The content is at the centre of your screen and settings are neatly placed in the top right corner.
