Google's Beloved Reader Takes A Dirt Nap Next Week, So Here's What You Should Use Instead

Betaworks, the company that bought news site Digg last summer for $500,000, launched its eagerly anticipated Reader app today.



Digg Reader’s launch comes less than a week before Google is slated to kill its beloved Google Reader product, which pulls in news feeds from just about every news site on the Web.

Digg works much the same way.

Since Google’s announcement, many developers and companies, including AOL, have tried to fill in the hole that will be left by Google Reader.

With the exception of Feedly, none have come close to Digg’s app. Digg Reader places focus on the content and gets everything else out of the way. The iPhone and iPad apps along with the Web version are very minimal and use a clean design.

Digg plans to release new features and integration with other services like Evernote in the future, but for now it’s a great replacement if you can’t stand to be without a digital news reader.

We got the chance to take a look at the iPhone app and Web version ahead of the general release. Here’s what you can expect.

You can sign up to try Digg Reader here. The iPhone and iPad apps will be available soon.

