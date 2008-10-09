Digg Rival Mixx Celebrates Its Birthday By Thinking About Advertising

Would-be Digg rival Mixx is celebrating its one-year anniversary today, and CEO Chris McGill says his company is now attracting 4 million uniques a month. That’s not bad, but it’s no Digg, which claims 30 million uniques.

Now Chris tells us that it’s time to start experimenting with revenue. Good idea! He says the site will concentrate on advertising, capitalising on the fact that registered users tell Mixx exactly what they’re interested in, then split themselves up into communities that are easy for advertisers to target.

Mixx’s parent company, Recommended Reading, has raised $3.5 million to-date from InterSouth Ventures, a North Carolina VC firm, and Chris says they’re not immediately looking for more. That’s fortunate.

