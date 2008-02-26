Digg Rival Gets Funding

Recommended Reading, the company behind social news site Mixx, has raised $2 million in funding from Intersouth Partners, VentureBeat reports.



Like Digg, Mixx lets users vote on the day’s top news/entertainment stories, pictures, and videos. Unlike Digg, Mixx hypes the fact that some of its users are more important than others, and offers special features to its best “Super Mixxers.”

Mixx has placement deals with the LA Times, USA Today, Reuters.com, and The Weather Channel. Recommended Reading previously raised $1.5 million, led by Intersouth.

