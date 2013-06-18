A Replacement For Google Reader Is Coming June 26, Just Days Before Google Pulls The Plug

A sneak peek at the Digg reader.

Back when Google announced that it was shutting down their RSS service, Google Reader, resurgent social news network Digg announced that it was planning on releasing its own take on the service.



Google Reader is scheduled to go down on July 1st. Digg promised to have its service available to users before that date.

It looks like they’re going to live up to their promise. According to a post on the Digg blog, the company will launch Digg Reader to the public on June 26th.

Aimed at power users who rely on RSS feeds to stay on top of news coming in from many sources, the first version of Digg’s Reader will be fast, simple, and designed to make coming over from Google Reader a breeze for users on the web and smartphones.

Once the first release is out the door on iPhone and the Web, Digg says that it will change its focus to releasing an Android app, integrating third-party services, ranking your feeds based on your interests, and making the entire service faster overall.

The company also notes that the service will eventually shift to a “freemium” business model. This means that while the basic reading functions will be free to all users, Digg will charge for additional features, though it has yet to elaborate on what those features will be.

