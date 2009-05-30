Digg Picks Up Chief Revenue Officer, Loses Lead Architect

Digg’s staff shuffles: The company has hired a new Chief Revenue Officer, Chas Edwards, from Digg ad partner Federated Media. (Edwards pictured right.) The hire comes as Digg focuses more on direct ad sales and reaching profitability.

Meanwhile, lead architect Joe Stump is leaving Digg to move to Boulder to work on a new startup, Crash Corp., “an alternate reality mobile gaming company.”

