The New, New Digg Is Here And There's A Serious Reddit Vibe To It

Digg began rolling out a beta new Reddit-like feature today called Newsrooms.
Newsrooms are topic pages that are designed to bring users the best content in each category. But unlike Reddit’s “subreddits,” each Digg newsroom is created by Digg editors. (We think that’s a smart move, as subreddits tend to get a bit disgusting.)
With newsrooms, you can decide to read the most popular stories in a category, or read an RSS-like firehose of practically all news coming out of the topic. It’s perfect for news junkies like us.
Digg is slowly rolling out Newsrooms right now, so you’ll have to request a beta invite if you want to try it. Keep reading to take a tour and see how to do that.
From the newsrooms tab, you'll see the most popular topics in those fancy tiles at the top. Click on one to view related stories
Here's the Technology newsroom. These are the popular articles people have dugg. A human editor also helps decide what goes on the page
The Newswire tab is a firehose of all articles related to the topic. Digg pulls these in from a variety of sources like Twitter, Facebook, and Digg buttons
All newsrooms are created by the Digg editors. You won't find sketchy topic pages like you see on Reddit
