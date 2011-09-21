The New, New Digg Is Here And There's A Serious Reddit Vibe To It

Digg began rolling out a beta new Reddit-like feature today called Newsrooms.



Newsrooms are topic pages that are designed to bring users the best content in each category. But unlike Reddit’s “subreddits,” each Digg newsroom is created by Digg editors. (We think that’s a smart move, as subreddits tend to get a bit disgusting.)

With newsrooms, you can decide to read the most popular stories in a category, or read an RSS-like firehose of practically all news coming out of the topic. It’s perfect for news junkies like us.

Digg is slowly rolling out Newsrooms right now, so you’ll have to request a beta invite if you want to try it. Keep reading to take a tour and see how to do that.

