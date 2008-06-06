Digg Meetup NYC: Kevin Rose Meets His Sweatiest Male Fans

Potential Digg acquirers: Need proof that Digg has a steadfast grip on the 18-34 male demographic? Look no further than this picture from last night’s Digg Meetup NYC, shot by J.D. Wegner.



What are you looking at? Two thousand sweaty dudes in a room in Williamsburg, paying $6 a beer to watch Digg founder Kevin Rose and sidekick Alex Albrecht perform “Diggnation” live. (Bonus shot of Jeff Jarvis (SA 100 #25) and son, front-centre!) And hundreds (thousands?) more got turned away outside — we hear a sewage/plumbing problem prevented the host, Studio B, from opening up a second, larger room for the event.

The crowd erupted when Rose and Digg CEO Jay Adelson took the stage, informing the audience that New York City was the market with the highest concentration of Diggers in the world — more than a million visitors a month. They also cheered when Jay and Kevin said they’d be working on a better search feature and deeper integration with Facebook. Less popular: plugs for the night’s sponsor, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Zune, which were ‘buried’ with loud boos. How Digg of them!

We think CNET’s Caroline McCarthy summed up the scene pretty well. Via Twitter:

