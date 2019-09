Digg founder Kevin Rose and his Diggnation sidekick Alex Albrecht went on NBC’s “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” last night. They talked about how Digg works. They didn’t talk about the plans we hatched for them to turn to company profitable. Maybe next time.



Here’s the clip:



