Digg Sale: Slashes Price, Microsoft and Google Bidding

TechCrunch says Digg is now finally serious about selling itself and is gathering bids via Allen & Co. Microsoft, Google, and two media companies are said to be at the table.



The real news, though, is that Digg has apparently cut its price from the $300 million the company originally wanted. TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington says Google will bid $200-$225 million and that Digg will likely accept this. Microsoft is expected to bid even less.

If TechCrunch is correct, this would also mean that Digg founder Kevin Rose lied to CNET a couple of weeks ago when he said the company wasn’t for sale (perhaps CNET misunderstood?)

From a buzz perspective, Digg is past its prime, and if Microsoft is planning to bid less than $200 million, the site has presumably been really hard to monetise. Microsoft sells ads for Digg, so it should know. A knowledgeable SAI reader argues that the company is not worth more than $100 million.

