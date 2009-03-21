Digg CEO: New Digg Search 'Filled With Awesomeness'

In a Facebook status update, Digg CEO Jay Adelson hints a new Digg search tool is on the way. And that it’s good.

“Playing with the yet-to-be-released new Digg search,” he said. “Holy crap…Sammy kicked arse on this one. Filled with awesomeness.”

We’re glad to hear it. While we’re not sure how many people are searching on Digg, the current search tool could use some help.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.