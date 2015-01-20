Why New Yorkers Love Dig Inn, The Healthy Restaurant Chain That Just Raised Another $15 Million From Investors

Dig Inn, a 10-restaurant chain based in New York City, is already a hit with healthy eaters. You’re bound to see crowds lined up to get salads, sandwiches, and market plates from here any given day of the week.

With an average check of $US10 and a focus on produce sourced from local farms, the chain aims to make simple, high-quality food available at an affordable price.

The brand has just announced a $US15 million Series C funding round led by Wexford Capital. Monogram Capital Partners, Riverwood Capital founder Michael Marks, and Law360 founder Magnus Hoglund also contributed to the round.

Dig Inn had previously raised $US6.5 million in earlier rounds of funding.

We caught up with Dig Inn founder and CEO Adam Eskin at the chain’s newest restaurant in New York City.

