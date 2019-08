This kinetic sculpture has been created to mimic the flight of a flock of birds.

It is displayed in a sunlit atrium in Cambridge, Massachusetts and was designed by artist studio Soso Limited in partnership with Plebian Design and Hypersonic.

The piece is made up of 400 elements which can independently open and close.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

