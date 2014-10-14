US

The Right Way To Say 15 Celebrity Names You're Mispronouncing All The Time

Justin Gmoser

“You know, what’s her name was in it”: A phrase known all too well by most of us when trying to remember an actor’s or actress’ name.

You may be so successful as to remember the correct talent, but are you pronouncing their name correctly?

Produced by: Justin Gmoser; Narrated by: Alana Kakoyiannis; Additional research by: Kirsten Acuna.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.