These Maps Prove Americans Speak Totally Different Versions Of The English Language

In 1999, the Harvard Dialect Survey, a research project conducted by Professor Bert Vaux, used a series of questions, to collect information about what terms, word pairs and sounds are used in different parts of North America.

The data from the Harvard study was eventually brought to life by PhD student, Joshua Katz, through a series of interactive dialect maps, which went viral after our Politics reporter, Walter Hickey, shared them on Business Insider.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis

