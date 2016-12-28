Everything you need to know about beer, in one chart

Skye Gould

There are dozens upon dozens of different styles of beer out there, from pale ales to stouts to bocks — and those are just a few.

Being that there are so many styles, and so many exceptions to the rules, it’s incredibly difficult (not to mention time-consuming) to get to know them all, but knowing your favourites will make drinking them a lot more enjoyable.

We’ve created a taxonomy of most major beer styles to help you put your favourite cold ones into context.

Skye Gould/Business Insider

Melissa Stanger contributed to an earlier version of this story.

