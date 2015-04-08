This handy chart will help you decide which beer to order

April 7 marks National Beer Day, which commemorates the legalization of beer sales in the US following the end of prohibition.

These days, there are dozens upon dozens of different styles of beer out there, from pale ales to stouts to bocks.

There are so many styles, and so many exceptions to the rules, that it’s incredibly difficult (not to mention time-consuming) to get to know them all, but having an idea of your favourites will make drinking a lot more enjoyable.

We’ve created a taxonomy of most major beer styles to help you put your favourite cold ones into context. Start in the center and see where each style of beer falls.

