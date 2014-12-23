Everything You Need To Know About Beer, In One Chart

There are dozens upon dozens of different styles of beer out there, from pale ales to stouts to bocks — and those are just a few.

Being that there are so many styles, and so many exceptions to the rules, it’s incredibly difficult (not to mention time-consuming) to get to know them all, but knowing your favourites will make drinking them a lot more enjoyable.

We’ve created a taxonomy of most major beer styles to help you put your favourite cold ones into context. Start in the center and see where each style of beer falls.

