Turns out early risers and night owls have different DNA

Scientists at the University of Leicester conducted a study observing fruit flies and their waking and sleeping habits. They ultimately found that the genes of early risers and night owls was, in fact, different. Fruit flies have similar sleep habits to humans, therefore implying that humans of different chronotypes have different DNA.

