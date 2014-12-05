The Difficulty Of Baking The Perfect Chocolate Chip Cookie In One Photo

It’s National Cookie Day, and the chocolate chip variety are one of America’s favourite sweets.

But crafting the perfect one can be a science, says food blogger Tessa Arias of Handle The Heat.

“Have you ever wondered why chocolate chip cookies can be chewy, crisp, soft, flat, thick, cakey, greasy, bland, flavorful, moist, or crumbly?” Arias writes on her blog.

To demonstrate her point, Arias made eight batches of cookies, all with slight variations.

She chilled one batch of dough overnight, and adding more baking soda to another batch.

As you can see, the results vary widely.

