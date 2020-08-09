I moved from the US to the UK, here are 10 foods I miss the most from back home

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images; grandriver / Getty Images There are some things that just aren’t as common in the UK.

I moved to Scotland in 2017 after spending most of my life on the East Coast of the US.

Although I love living in the UK, there are definitely things I miss from my life in the States, and American food is at the top of that list – followed by cheap gas and the imperial system.

Here are a few dishes, snacks, and grocery items that I’ve really missed since moving to the UK.

“Crisps” (chips) are popular in the UK, but I miss munching on cheesy popcorn.

INSIDER/Paige DiFiore I haven’t been able to find cheese-flavored popcorn in Scotland.

Cheese-flavored popcorn is not a thing in the UK. I haven’t found it for sale anywhere, save for a gourmet popcorn company in England that will ship me a single bag for about £10, or $13 USD.

The UK’s snacking habits definitely trend toward chip (“crisp”) consumption, so popcorn, in general, doesn’t seem to be as popular here as it is in the US.

The one place you’re faced with a sudden variety of popcorn options in the UK is the movie theatre. You can get salty (not buttered) popcorn, but you can also order sweet popcorn or even a mix of sweet and salty.

In the UK, I can’t find an equivalent replacement for canned cranberry sauce.

Getty Images Canned cranberry sauce is a little gross, but it reminds me of home.

Few things fill me with more homesickness and nostalgia than the vaguely unsettling sight of a cylindrical glob of Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce slowly sliding out of a can.

I grew up surrounded by cranberry bogs on Cape Cod and was essentially raised on Ocean Spray products. Canned cranberry sauce may be a divisive condiment, but I miss it deeply.

It’s possible to find cranberry sauce here, but it generally comes in a tiny jar and is very much a liquid sauce. What I’m really after are those signature ridges that remind me of home.

I’ve considered importing a can as a special holiday treat, which would cost about $US15 and might be worth it.

In my opinion, no cracker in the UK compares to Nabisco’s Saltines.

RaksyBH/ Shutterstock The crackers here aren’t as salty as the classic American brand.

Saltines are flaky, salty, and perfect for settling an upset stomach or pairing with a cheap block of cheese.

They’re also the cracker equivalent of sitcom laugh tracks: You don’t notice when they’re there, but you miss them when they’re gone.

UK grocery stores offer similarly plain crackers called “cream crackers,” but they’re denser and less salty.

There isn’t as wide of a selection of boxed macaroni and cheese here.

Marie C Fields/Shutterstock In the US, there are plenty of boxed mac and cheeses to choose from.

My favourite food is boxed macaroni and cheese. It may not be glamorous, but this is my truth.

US supermarkets carry many different brands of boxed mac and cheese, so it’s easy to find flavours like white cheddar, Alfredo, or sharp cheddar, as well as vegan and organic options.

I’ve encountered just three different brands of boxed macaroni and cheese (aka “cheesy pasta”) in the UK, and almost no store carries more than one.

I’ve tried them all, and they’re just variations of orange cheddar and elbow noodles. And for some reason, at least to me, the cheese powder smells like sweat.

When I visit America, I buy about 30 boxes of white-cheddar macaroni and cheese. I give the pasta portion to my mother and take the cheese-powder packets with me to the UK.

I’m not proud. I’m just trying to survive.

I used to enjoy eating some Mexican-American classics, but they aren’t as common here.

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images I miss eating things like tacos and quesadillas.

When the only thing south of the border is England, it’s probably not surprising that Mexican (or Mexican-American) food isn’t as popular in Scotland as it is in the US.

I miss the unique flavours and finger-food aspect of dishes like tacos and quesadillas.

Although you can find the occasional taqueria or burrito shop in the city, Mexican food certainly isn’t appreciated here like it is back home.

I haven’t seen many pumpkin pies in the UK.

AP This Thanksgiving staple is all-American.

Unlike some American foods and flavours that have migrated across the pond, I feel like this autumnal dessert is still absent from the UK.

My husband and I hosted a small Thanksgiving dinner last year, and I was determined to serve pumpkin pie. But no grocery stores near me stock premade pumpkin-pie filling, and I only managed to find a single can of cooked pumpkin after asking at five different shops.

None of our friends had tasted pumpkin pie before, and one of them had never even heard of it. All of them thought it was meant to be a savoury dish and were stunned at the revelation that a whole nation of people likes to eat “sugary gourd mush.”

I haven’t been deprived of caffeine here, but I miss drinking plain-old black coffee.

grandriver / Getty Images Instead of black coffee from a machine, I usually have to order an espresso.

I miss the American convenience of walking into a coffee shop or restaurant and ordering a regular black coffee.

In the UK, brewed coffee – the kind you make in big batches using a coffee machine and a filter – is not a standard menu offering.

For example, the closest thing I can get to a standard black coffee in a UK Starbucks is an Americano, which is a shot of espresso in hot water.

The occasional specialty cafe here might offer coffee made in a French press or a pour-over contraption, but for the most part, espresso-based coffee drinks are the norm.

I hardly ever ate them back home, but I’ve found myself missing mini doughnuts.

Leah Rocketto/INSIDER There’s something nostalgic about a sleeve of mini doughnuts.

Since moving to the UK, I’ve found myself craving those little cellophane sleeves of tiny doughnuts you can buy at gas stations or out of vending machines.

I never really ate them in the US, but homesickness can do weird things to your palate.

Sure, mini doughnuts often have a slightly waxy, chemical taste to them. But they’re a distantly American junk food that you can’t find as easily in the UK.

I haven’t been able to find chunky mashed potatoes at restaurants in the UK.

Shutterstock In my experience, the mashed potatoes in the UK are so smooth they’re nearly whipped.

This one could be a fluke, but I’ve yet to encounter a side of mashed potatoes in the UK that has been prepared with the skins intact.

The UK definitely loves its mashed potatoes (“mash”), but the kinds I’ve been served in restaurants or purchased premade in grocery stores have always been silky smooth and free of any skins.

They almost seem whipped here – but I like a bit of texture in my mashed potatoes and don’t mind the occasional lump or peel.

Mash in the UK is still delicious, but certainly different.

I can still snack on classic Oreos, but I haven’t been able to find a wide variety of novelty flavours.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor/Getty Images There are so many Oreo flavours available in the US.

Oreos are available in the UK, but they’re not quite the same. They taste slightly different and, after doing a side-by-side comparison, they seem to be a whisker smaller.

In the US, supermarket shelves are stuffed – double-stuffed, one might say – with a rainbow of zany flavours like birthday cake, pumpkin spice, strawberry shortcake, and even carrot cake.

In the UK, chocolate and mint are the only variations on the standard vanilla-creme filling that I’ve encountered.

The UK and the EU are generally more strict regarding the use of artificial food colouring and flavours, which might explain the scarcity of neon-coloured Oreos.

