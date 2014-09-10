Here Are The Key Differences Between The iPhone 6 And The iPhone 6 Plus

Apple announced two large new iPhones today, the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus.

Which one should you buy?

Here are the differences that could determine your decision.

The iPhone 6 is $US100 cheaper than the iPhone 6 Plus

The iPhone 6 will cost $US199 for the 16GB version. That’s $US100 cheaper than the iPhone 6 Plus, which will begin at $US299 for the 16GB version. The iPhone 6 will cost $US299 for 64GB, and $US399 for 128GB.

The iPhone 6’s screen is smaller than the iPhone 6 Plus’, but both are larger than the iPhone 5S.

Both phones have larger screens and better resolutions than the iPhone 5S has. But the iPhone 6’s screen is about 1 inch smaller than the iPhone 6 Plus’. The iPhone 6’s 4.7-inch display will have a 1,334×750-pixel resolution; the larger 5.5-inch iPhone will come with a 1,920×1,080-pixel-resolution screen.

The iPhone 6 has worse battery life than the iPhone 6 Plus.

The iPhone 5S and iPhone 6 have the same battery life: about 10 hours. The iPhone 6 Plus, however, has about 16 hours of battery life.

The guts of the phone and the photo quality of each device will be about the same. Both devices also have Apple Pay, a mobile payment solution that wants to make plastic credit cards obsolete. Both also work with the Apple Watch.

Bottom line

If you want a giant screen and an extra-long battery life, splurge on the iPhone 6 Plus. If you are fine with how long your current iPhone lasts and you want a screen that’s just a touch bigger, go for the iPhone 6.

