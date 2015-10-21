There's a pretty big difference in how much men and women sleep

shutterstock According to Jawbone, women, on average, sleep 20 minutes more each night than men.

Women, in general, get more shuteye than men.

That’s what Jawbone, the maker of wearable bands that measure activity and track sleep, found when it crunched data from millions of people around the world who use Jawbone products.

Jawbone’s data scientists looked at anonymous data from millions of Jawbone users and over 300 million nights of sleep and found that on average, women sleep about 20 minutes more than men each night.

An additional 20 minutes of sleep each night adds up to about five more days of sleep each year.

Jawbone’s products are available in more than 40 countries around the world, and according to the company, women tend to get about 20 minutes more sleep than men across all of the places where Jawbone products are sold.

The company also found some interesting insights into how much sleep different age groups around the world get.

















The above chart includes data from five countries — the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, and China — and the European Union.

Of these locations, Jawbone users in Japan get the least amount of sleep — 6.1 hours per night — while Jawbone customers in Australia get the most sleep — 7.25 hours per night.

Jawbone also found that in the US, Canada, the EU, and Australia, teens are the group who get the most sleep. But in China and Japan, teens don’t get as much sleep. The Jawbone team posits that this could be due to the stress of secondary school in China and Japan.

Jawbone also found that middle-aged people tend to get the least amount of sleep — perhaps due to having kids in the home — and then people get more sleep as they get into retirement age.

There are some important caveats to keep in mind when looking at this data. This is data from Jawbone, and only certain types of people are buy and wear activity trackers. The company said that the data is anonymized, and everything was lumped into broad categories like age and gender.

