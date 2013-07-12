A Refresher Course On The Difference Between The United Kingdom, Britain, England, And The British Isles

Despite an extensive history with the Brits across the pond, many Americans are still unsure what to call the area.



Is Ireland part of the United Kingdom? Does England include Wales? What is Great Britain?

Geographic and political names get mixed up in these misunderstandings. Some people use England interchangeably with The United Kingdom. While it might sound alright in a casual conversation, this would be pretty similar to calling the state of New York “The United States of America.”

So what are the correct names? And what about all of those other semi-British areas, like Bermuda and the Falkland Islands?

We found a great video to help you sort it all out. It’s correct. It’s concise. And it will make you feel a lot more confident about any future United Kingdom references.

Watch the video below:

