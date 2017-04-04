Here's the difference between Great Britain, the United Kingdom, and England

Have you ever wondered what’s the difference between the United Kindom, Great Britain, and England?

Let’s start with England, England is a country that is part of Great Britain which also includes Scotland and Wales.

The United Kingdom includes all of these countries and also Northern Ireland, it is a sovereign state comprising of the 4 countries together.

Produced by Leon Siciliano. Special thanks Joe Daunt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.