This Case Turns Your iPhone Into A Legit Photography Tool

Photo: DiffCase

The DiffCase is an iPhone case designed to unlock your iPhone’s potential as a more-than-casual photography device.Roy Furchgott spent some time with one and wrote about it in the New York Times, describing it as “a hard plastic cover built to accommodate photographers and videographers, with flip-up shades to protect a phone’s screen from the sun and two tripod mounts, so the phone can be oriented horizontally or vertically.”



Instagram aficionados will want to take note of this — the $30 case is available online, as are several cameraphone-related accessories.

