Taco Bell's nutritionist reveals the healthiest menu items you can order

“Taco Bell” and “nutrition” are two concepts that are diametrically opposed in many people’s minds. However, they don’t have to be.

After a week of eating nothing but fast food, I found myself pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to eat (mostly) healthy at Taco Bell.

I had the chance to speak with Taco Bell’s dietitian and product developer, Missy Nelson.

In addition to breaking down how the fast-food chain approaches nutrition, we also discussed how she eats at the chain. Here are her go-to meals at Taco Bell:

Breakfast: A Fresco-style egg taco or burrito

“I want to be sure there are different… food groups that are included.

We have eggs on the menu, so a little bit of eggs, a little bit of dairy, a little bit of pico, and then you have your carrier, so you get your grain. So, it’s a nice balanced taco.

That’s how I think of a balanced meal and a well-constructed meal: one that includes as many food groups as possible.”

Lunch or dinner: The Cantina Power Bowl

“I might be a little biased because I developed it, but the Cantina Power Menu is great.

The reason I love the bowl is, again, it has all the food groups. It is so colourful and beautiful and has so many fresh produce options on there, you get a nice balance of hot and cold. There’s a lot of nice texture involved.”

Easy nutritional upgrade: Fresco-style

“The Fresco style is probably the easiest and best way that we communicate with our customers. On our mobile app, we make it really easy to order anything fresco style. It’s one click and it automatically does it for you.

Our pico de gallo adds so much flavour, so you don’t have to compromise.”

