A dietitian went viral on Twitter when she shared her ‘honest review’ of Thanksgiving dinner-flavored candy corn

Registered dietitian Heather Martin took the candy corn controversy to a new level when she got her hands on a bag of Brach’s Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, an “absolutely repellent” variety bag which she reviewed in a Twitter thread.

The assortment features eight classic Thanksgiving flavors: roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, ginger-glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, apple pie, coffee, and sweet potato pie.

Martin told Insider she bought a bag in September and promised her friends she would post a review around Halloween.

“I actually wrote most of the post in real-time chat with dietitian coworkers as I tasted them. I tried to capture the actual flavors accurately,” Martin said in an email to Insider. “I put it on Facebook later, and a couple of friends asked me to make it shareable, and then they told me I should add it to Twitter … so here we are.”

As of Saturday evening, Martin’s Twitter review of the candy had more than 26,000 favorites and nearly 8,000 retweets. Her thread gives a vivid description of each flavor, including:

Stuffing: An “unrepentant violation of the Geneva Convention” that tastes like “hate and sage”

Green beans: Ranked most offensive for tasting like “mowing the lawn with your mouth open”

Roasted turkey: “Disturbingly, hauntingly like candied turkey” and “wrong on every level”

-Mom of No Rank (@momofnorank) October 7, 2021

Several comments on Martin’s thread offer interesting observations about ingredients and highlight other strange Thanksgiving foodstuffs, like complete canned dinners and turkey and gravy soda.

Despite her criticisms, Martin hopes that Ferrara Candy Company, the manufacturer of Brach’s Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, takes her review as a compliment and continues making it every year.

“I actually think this type of product is really wonderful. It’s an excellent example of the shock candy industry, really well thought-out,” Martin told Insider. “It gets people talking about food, their own family’s recipes, and as silly as it sounds, it’s a great experience with getting used to trying new things.”

Insider has reached out to Ferrara Candy Company for comment.