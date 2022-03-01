I’m a dietitian who used to work at Trader Joe’s. Here are 12 of my favorite things to buy there.

- I’m a dietitian and former Trader Joe’s employee who regularly shops at the store for groceries.
- I love to buy boxed mac and cheese and frozen sweet-potato gnocchi to serve with roasted vegetables.
- Satisfying sweets like Joe-Joe’s and fruit-flavored sodas improve my eating experience.
These frozen meatballs, for example, have been a staple in my winter meal rotation. I like to combine them with a jar of tomato sauce, spaghetti, a vegetable, and freshly-grated parmesan cheese for an easy, comforting weeknight meal of mostly pantry and freezer items.
This meal also leaves me feeling full and satisfied because it includes the macronutrients: carbohydrates (pasta), protein (meatballs), fat (parm), and fiber (vegetables).
I love pairing mac and cheese with steamed or roasted broccoli because the florets soak up the cheese sauce and have a fresh flavor that contrasts with the decadent pasta dish.
Adding broccoli also incorporates some fiber to the meal, keeping you feeling full and energized for longer.
I like to keep these fruit wraps in my bag when I’m out and about to hold me over until I can get a full meal in.
You can also add a handful of nuts to this snack to slow the absorption of the sugar into your bloodstream and get more sustained energy levels and fullness.
This meal includes carbohydrates (waffles), protein and fat (Greek yogurt), and fiber (fruit and whole grains in the waffles).
Not every meal has to be nutritionally optimized, so I don’t find anything wrong with having only waffles and syrup. However, the addition of yogurt and berries can be a satisfying way to keep you energized for longer.
From a nutritional standpoint, this frozen item covers carbohydrates (gnocchi), fat (sage-butter sauce), and fiber (vegetables).
There isn’t much protein in this meal, but not every dinner needs to have all the macronutrients. However, adding cut-up chicken sausage is one of my favorite easy ways to incorporate a more robust protein source.
I like to add more carbs to this frozen meal to make it more energy-dense, so I usually eat this saucy curry over rice or with naan.
This meal offers lots of fiber and protein (chickpeas), fat (ghee and oil in the sauce), and carbohydrates (naan or rice). Though there are no rules saying that a meal needs carbs, protein, fat, and fiber, the most satisfying dishes usually include a mix of macronutrients.
I like to cut these up, add them to Greek yogurt with granola, and pour a little bit of the peach juice into the bowl for added sweetness.
Diet culture suggests that fresh fruit is more nutritious than its canned counterpart, but not every food you eat has to be a nutritional powerhouse. You’re allowed to eat food, such as these peach halves, simply because it is satisfying.
The dolmas are fairly low-calorie, so I recommend pairing them with a dip or sauce like hummus or tzatziki for a more satisfying snack experience. I also like to add them on top of a Greek salad or use the juice from the package to make a dressing.
To make the dressing, I simply combine the dolma juice with some Greek yogurt to thicken the mixture.
Now as an intuitive eating dietitian, I understand that restriction leads to bingeing. Though it may seem counterintuitive, if you feel out of control around a certain food, you should actually keep it around to normalize it.
I have a box of Joe-Joe’s in my cabinet that has been sitting there for weeks. I still love them, but I don’t feel the urge to eat an entire sleeve in one sitting because I know they are allowed any time I crave them.
I ate some frozen Trader Joe’s sweet-potato fries on the side and it was one of the most satisfying meals I’ve had in a while.
This meal includes all the macronutrients, which is part of the reason why the dish seemed so satisfying. It has carbohydrates (bun), protein (burger), fat (cheese), fiber (arugula and onions).
I usually like to cut the sausage up, combine the pieces with sautéed peppers and onions, and serve the mixture over pasta. In the summer, I slice the sausage, heat the pieces in a pan, and throw them over my salad for an easy source of protein and savory garlic flavor.
You could also eat these on a bun for the ultimate easy comfort food.
Though diet culture suggests avoiding drinks with added sugar, I say that if this kind of beverage increases the satisfaction of your eating experience, go for it.
When you don’t prioritize your satisfaction, you may experience a feeling of low-grade deprivation, so it’s better to enjoy your meal and move on with your day.
