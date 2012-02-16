Diet Soda Is Good For Us Again

Photo:

The verdict on diet soda seems to change by the month—it’s either making us fat, destroying our teeth, or giving us all kinds of cancer. But now, some good news for anyone hooked on the zero-calorie carbonated beverage. Replacing sugary drinks with a artificially-sweetened soda can actually help obese people shed pounds, reports Suzannah Hills of The Daily Mail.



Researchers from the University of Carolina began the study, designed to test whether diet soft drinks are an effective weight-loss strategy, by dividing 318 overweight people into three groups. The first group drank diet soda instead of high-calorie beverages, the second group drank water, and the third group did not change anything.

After six months, the group who drank diet soda doubled their chances of losing 5 per cent of their body weight compared to those who continued to drink sugary beverages.

Those who switched to water also received health benefits, including lower blood sugar levels, but the study noted that drinking water might not be as an easy a lifestyle change for people looking to satisfy their craving for a sweet and bubbly beverage.

“We learned that both water and diet sodas have some benefits, but they may be different. People who really like the sweet flavour or carbonation or caffeine of sodas may be more likely to stick with the change if they are drinking diet sodas as opposed to water only, study author Deborah Tate told the Daily Mail.

